Cardi B joins next 'Fast & Furious' cast

Cardi B performs on day 1 of Music

Cardi B performs on day 1 of Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on Sept. 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.  Photo Credit: Getty Images for Live Nation/Scott Legato

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Hip-hop star Cardi B will appear in the next installment of the "Fast and the Furious movie" franchise, "Fast & Furious 9."

In an Instagram video earlier this week with Cardi B beside him, series star Vin Diesel, 52, says, "Day 86 here on the set of 'Fast 9.' I know I'm exhausted. I literally — we all gave every single thing we could for this movie. Put it all on the table. Put it all out there."

After a moment, Cardi B, 27, squawks humorously, "I'm tired!," promoting a laugh from Diesel. "But I can't wait," she continues. "I think — I ain't gonna front, this is gonna be the best one."

"We're so blessed," Diesel says. "The last day of filming in the U.K. All love always."

"Yep," agrees Grammy Award winner Cardi B, who made her film debut in "Hustlers" earlier this year. "I need to take a nappy nap! … Remember that: 'Nappy nap!' " she adds, chuckling.

After the video's release, Entertainment Weekly said it had confirmed Cardi B has a small role in the action movie, directed by Justin Lin and also starring Jordana Brewster, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron reprising their roles, plus newcomer John Cena.

The film is set for release May 22,2020.

