WHO Cardi B

THE MOVIE “Hustlers”

THE DEAL The rapper’s strip club drama has been given an official release date of Sept. 13. Her co-star, Jennifer Lopez, announced the news in an Instagram video earlier this week. Inspired by “The Hustlers at Scores,” a New York magazine article by Jessica Pressler, the film is set in New York City and tells the story of former strip club workers who take advantage of their Wall Street clients. Cardi B is a former stripper who claimed in a years-old video that she once drugged and robbed men. “Whether or not they were poor choices at the time,” she said recently, “I did what I had to do to survive.”

WHO Wesley Snipes

THE MOVIE “Payline”

THE DEAL The actor will produce and star in a new indie heist film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Payline" is described as “Ocean’s 11” meets “Free Fire,” in which two groups of criminals attempt to rob the same small-town casino on the same night. Snipes will play the leader of a group of ex-soldiers; it’s his first turn as a villain role since 1993’s “Demolition Man” with Sylvester Stallone. “Payline” is also being touted as a 100% Certified Renewable Energy film production.

THE MOVIE “Monty Python’s Life of Brian”

THE DEAL The British comedy troupe’s 1979 religious satire returns to theaters nationwide for its 40th anniversary. It tells the story of Brian Cohen (Graham Chapman), an average Roman citizen who is mistaken for the Messiah and begins drawing unwanted attention. Its spoofing of everything from the nativity to the crucifixion led to bans and picketing, but the film remains a widely acknowledged comic masterpiece, especially in England. It was produced by George Harrison’s HandMade Films; the director is Terry Jones.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington

INFO $16; 631-423-7611, cinemaartscentre.org