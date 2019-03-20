TODAY'S PAPER
Cardi B to make feature-film debut in 'Hustlers'

The rapper and former stripper will costar with Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in a movie about  a group of revenge-bent former striptease performers.

Rapper Cardi B performs at RodeoHouston on March 1, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/SUZANNE CORDEIRO

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Rapper Cardi B, who has spoken publicly of having worked as a stripper before her music stardom, will make her film debut in "Hustlers," about a group of revenge-bent former striptease performers.

STXfilms   announced  that the "I Like It" and "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" hitmaker, 26, joins Jennifer Lopez, "Crazy Rich Asians" star Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper on "Riverdale"), Keke Palmer (""Scream Queens"), Julia Stiles ("10 Things I Hate About You") and Mercedes Ruehl, a supporting-actress Oscar-winner for “The Fisher King," in the movie based on a 2015  New York magazine article about former strippers "who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients."

The movie begins shooting Friday in New York.

"To a theater near you," Cardi B posted on Instagram, accompanying a photo of a trade article about the casting.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almanzar in The Bronx, has said that beginning at age 18 or 19, under the stage name Camilla, she performed as a stripper and lap dancer at the club Satin Dolls in Manhattan.

