Cate Blanchett to receive Film at Lincoln Center award

Cate Blanchett will receive the Chaplin Award

 Cate Blanchett will receive the Chaplin Award from Film at Lincoln Center in April. Credit: AP / Alberto Sai­z

By The Associated Press
Print

Lincoln Center will honor Cate Blanchett with its 47th Chaplin Award at the arts organization's annual fundraising gala.

Film at Lincoln Center announced the award for Blanchett on Friday. It will be presented to her on April 25 at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cate Blanchett back to Film at Lincoln Center, where three of her films have previously screened as part of the New York Film Festival," said Lesli Klainberg, executive director of Film at Lincoln Center, in a statement. "Ms. Blanchett’s career includes extraordinary performances in films ranging from small independent efforts to major studio franchises and with some of the most renowned directors of our time. It is our privilege to dedicate an evening of celebration to her, and add one more accolade to her many well-deserved awards."

The previous Chaplin Award Gala, which honored Spike Lee, was postponed more than a year by the pandemic and was ultimately held last September. The Chaplin Award has been given out since 1972 and previous recipients include Alfred Hitchcock, Billy Wilder, Elizabeth Taylor, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep and Sidney Poitier.

Blanchett, a two-time Academy Award winner for her performances in "Blue Jasmine" and "The Aviator," recently co-starred in Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley" and Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up."

By The Associated Press

