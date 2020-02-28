LI theater hosts CatVideoFest

Here, kitty, kitty.

Fans of all those online cat videos (and you know who you are) will want to be on hand when the claws come out at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington on Wednesday for the annual CatVideoFest. You'll laugh, you'll cry "awww!" as the best cat videos of the past year are unreeled on the big screen.

Nate Close, director of marketing and communication at Cinema Arts Centre, says the lineup will include a mix of videos that went viral, cat-centric music videos and animated ones. "But the bread and butter is the really cute cat videos," he says.

CatVideoFest is being copresented with Golden Paw Society Inc., a cat shelter in Huntington Station. Each movie ticket — as well as raffle tickets — will benefit Golden Paw Society.

Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at cinemaartcentre.org. Show time is 7:30 p.m., but arrive early and meet some friendly felines from the shelter who will be up for adoption. You might end up leaving with a new best friend and future star of their own video.