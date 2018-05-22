Charlize Theron will play news anchor Megyn Kelly in an upcoming film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The currently untitled movie will tell the story of Roger Ailes, the Fox News chairman who helped launch the careers of a number of on-air stars, including Kelly, but resigned in 2016 under a cloud of sexual misconduct accusations.

Kelly, now at NBC, has herself made news over the years — from tangling with candidate Donald Trump to insisting that Jesus was white — will be a character in the film, possibly alongside such familiar Fox News faces as Sean Hannity, Bill O’Reilly and Greta Van Susteren.

The movie will be directed by Jay Roach (“Game Change”) from a script by Charles Randolph (“The Big Short”) for the studio Annapurna, which is also producing a biopic of Dick Cheney.