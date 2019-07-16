Actor-playwright Chazz Palminteri ("A Bronx Tale") will perform and hold an actors' workshop at this year's MFI North Fork Film Festival. The free festival, which runs July 19-21 and is now in its eighth year, is sponsored by the Manhattan Film Institute, a summer film school launched in Greenport in 2012.

Palminteri will speak at a screening of "Bullets Over Broadway," in which he played a gangster-turned-writer, Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Peconic Landing. He'll hold an audition workshop there Saturday at 10 a.m. Palminteri will also perform a scene from his one-man play "A Bronx Tale" Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Greenport Theatre.

Others scheduled to speak at the festival include the Oscar-winning director Chris Wedge (“Ice Age”), two-time Emmy winning television writer Bill Finkelstein (“The Good Fight”) and the actor Geoffrey Owens (“The Cosby Show”), whose career got an unexpected boost last year after photos of him working at a Trader Joe's surfaced in the media.

The festival also includes several short-film programs. Screenings and workshops are free, but reservations are required. For more information call (646) 653-2634 or go to manhattanfilminstitute.com.