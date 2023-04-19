'Chevalier' review: Erased figure gets lush biopic

Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, was an extraordinarily accomplished man in Marie Antoinette’s France. He was a scholar, a fencer, a virtuoso violinist and a much-sought-after composer of string quartets, symphonies and operas. His influence was vast, but he was all but erased from history books because Bologne was also Black, born in 1745 in the French colony of Guadeloupe to a wealthy French plantation owner and an enslaved Senegalese teenager.

At the height of his celebrity and renown in France, he even put his name forth to lead the Royal Academy of Music at the Paris Opera. Though qualified for the prestigious post, his appointment was blocked. He would later become a revolutionary and lead an all-Black regiment. Three years after his death in 1799, Napoleon Bonaparte reestablished slavery in France and many of his works were destroyed.

It’s Bologne's story — or a fictionalized version of it with the requisite drama, romance, scandal and tears to fill in the many gaps in his biography — that’s told in “Chevalier” directed by Stephen Williams and starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the title role. In this France, everyone has English accents and Bologne is introduced having a (fictional) violin-off with a flustered Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in front of a large audience.

Bologne’s father recognizes his son as a musical prodigy and sends him to a boarding school in France to nurture his talent. At school, Bologne distinguishes himself in spite of resistance and racism. After a tense bout with a champion fencer, Bologne catches the attention of Queen Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton), who gives him the title of nobility.

When he decides to put his name in the hat for the Paris Opera position, he rebuffs the advances of older star Marie-Madeleine Guimard (Minnie Driver) and embarks on an ill-advised affair with younger talent Marie-Joséphine de Comarieu (Samara Weaving), for whom he writes an opera.

"Chevalier” may be more fiction than history, but it’s still worthwhile with effective acting, tension (helped by Kris Bowers’ score) and a decadently beautiful production. And it is especially important in a moment of fanciful “Bridgertons” to focus the lens on important people of color who did actually exist and who have been forgotten and erased.