Chris Cooper can't resist Jon Stewart's 'Irresistible,' and more movie news

Will Smith close to playing Venus and Serena Williams' dad; latest "Terminator" film to be titled "Dark Fate."

Oscar winner Chris Cooper has signed on for

Oscar winner Chris Cooper has signed on for a role in Jon Stewart's political satire "Irresistible."

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
WHO Chris Cooper

THE MOVIE “Irresistible”

THE DEAL The star of “American Beauty” and “Seabiscuit” has joined the cast of writer-director Jon Stewart’s political satire. Steve Carell and Rose Byrne are already attached to the film, a comedy set against a political campaign. Focus Features, which announced Cooper’s casting, has also signed on to help produce and distribute “Irresistible” along with Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. Focus’ recent credits include Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” the Fred Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” and Neil Jordan’s thriller “Greta.”

WHO Will Smith

THE MOVIE “King Richard”

THE DEAL The one-time Fresh Prince is in final negotiations with Warner Bros. to play Richard Williams, the father and coach of sibling tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, according to Variety. The film, written by Zach Baylin, will focus on the coach’s determination to overcome hardship, controversy, a checkered past and a lack of any tennis background to raise two future champions. Smith, now filming “Bad Boys for Life,” the third installment in the  “Bad Boys” franchise, will help produce “King Richard” through his Overbrook Entertainment company.

THE MOVIE “Terminator: Dark Fate”

THE DEAL Plot details have not been officially released, but the next film in the “Terminator” franchise does have an official title. According to Deadline, “Terminator: Dark Fate” will feature veteran cast members Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, and will be produced by James Cameron. The director is Tim Miller, who scored a hit with 2016’s “Deadpool.” The film is slated to open Nov. 1, the same weekend as the reboot of “Charlie’s Angels” directed by Elizabeth Banks, and the literary adaptation “Motherless Brooklyn” directed by Ed Norton.

