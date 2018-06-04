TODAY'S PAPER
Chris Hemsworth: Next 'Avengers' will be even more shocking than 'Infinity War'

Actor Chris Hemsworth attends the Los Angeles Global

Actor Chris Hemsworth attends the Los Angeles Global premiere for Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" on April 23, 2018, in Hollywood, California. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Disney/Jesse Grant

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Actor Chris Hemsworth, who plays the Norse god superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, says next year's sequel to "Avengers: Infinity War" "is even more shocking" than the first film, in which the cosmic conqueror Thanos ended half of life in the universe.

"That's what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts," Hemsworth, 34, tells Esquire magazine in its new issue, appreciating " how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique — not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys."

He added that, "Each step we seem to take with these films, I've loved the fact that there's been growth and evolution and it continues to surprise people as opposed to sort of flatlining, which was obviously always a fear — that they'd run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement."

