Chris Hemsworth will play pro-wrestling legend Hulk Hogan in a biographical drama by Huntington-raised Todd Phillips.

The Hollywood Reporter said Marvel Cinematic Universe star Hemsworth, 35, would join "The Hangover" trilogy filmmaker Phillips — whose crime drama about DC Comics supervillain the Joker is due out in October — and screenwriters Scott Silver (Phillips' co-writer on "Joker") and John Pollono (the 2017 Boston Marathon bombing movie "Stronger").

The producers of the Netflix film include Hemsworth and Bradley Cooper. Hemsworth next appears as the Marvel Comics superhero Thor in "Avengers: Endgame" in April.