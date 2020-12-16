TODAY'S PAPER
'Christmas vs. the Walters' shooting on LI

Bruce Dern is one of the stars of

Bruce Dern is one of the stars of "Christmas vs. the Walters," which has been shooting in Huntington. Credit: Getty Images/Tommaso Boddi

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

A camera crew for a production called "Christmas vs. the Walters," starring Bruce Dern and Chris Elliott, has been spotted filming around Long Island over the past several days.

The project, which is scheduled for release next year, has been touted on Instagram as a "Christmas comedy" by producer Jared Safier. A plot synopsis on IMDb says the story follows an overburdened mother of two, Diane Walters (Shawnee Smith), as she strives to create the perfect Christmas for her dysfunctional relatives. Richard Thomas, of the classic television show "The Waltons," and Myles Clohessy, son of character actor Robert Clohessy, are also among the cast according to IMDb.

Safier’s Instagram account said that filming was set to begin in Huntington in late November, and the crew has since been spotted around town at Heckscher Park and the Harborfields Estates housing development in Greenlawn.

Production is apparently slated to continue, according to Safier’s most recent post. "Wrap on Week 2 of Christmas Vs. The Walters with our amazing Cast and Crew!! Everyone was rockstars!!" he wrote. "Can't wait for Week 3!!"

