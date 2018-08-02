PLOT The hero of A.A. Milne’s books, now grown, rediscovers his childhood friends. CAST Ewan McGregor, Haley Atwell, Jim Cummings RATED PG (slightly spooky moments) LENGTH 1:44 BOTTOM LINE Nicely crafted and occasionally touching, but a patchy plot and a heavy hand keep this movie from reaching true heartwarmer status.

There’s a sense of reclamation in Disney’s “Christopher Robin.” Disney has long been the overseer of A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh character and his friends — what today we would call the Pooh Universe — but Fox Searchlight last year horned in with “Goodbye Christopher Robin,” a biopic of Milne and his only son and greatest literary inspiration. Disney’s “Christopher Robin” tells a different story — this one entirely fictional. In fact, it wipes away the very existence of Milne and his literary legacy.

Ewan McGregor plays Christopher, last name Robin, a workaholic executive at a London luggage company who long ago put away Pooh and other childish things. As work threatens to alienate Christopher from his family — Hayley Atwell as his wife, Evelyn, and Bronte Carmichael as their 9-year-old daughter, Madeline — Pooh arrives to bring Christopher back to the Hundred Acre Wood and remind him of the importance of play, pleasure and “doing nothing.”

It sort of works. McGregor is quite fine as Christopher — a brolly-toting businessman in the mold of Mr. Banks, from “Mary Poppins” — especially given that he’s mostly acting opposite such CGI creatures as Eeyore (the voice of Brad Garrett), Piglet (Nick Mohammed) and Rabbit (Peter Capaldi). The real star here is Jim Cummings, now the 30-year voice of Pooh. Though he’s still mimicking Sterling Holloway — the Pooh for nearly 30 years before him — Cummings has a tenderness and sensitivity all his own.

The script, by Alex Ross Perry and several others, is a meandering thing that sometimes feels as befuddled as Pooh himself. The story takes a long time to get cranking, and the rules of its magical world aren’t airtight (Pooh and the other stuffed animals are alive enough to scare London cabbies, but also seem inert at crucial moments). There is also, it must be said, something very odd about a world in which nobody immediately recognizes Winnie-the-Pooh.

Still, Marc Forster (2004’s “Finding Neverland”) directs with confidence and makes excellent use of Matthias Koenigswieser’s poignant cinematography and a very pretty score by Geoff Zanelli and Jon Brion. (There are three new songs by Disney legend Richard M. Sherman, though two are in the end credits and the other, “Goodbye Farewell,” is more a ditty than a full-fledged number.) “Christopher Robin” may not fully move you to tears, but its fuzzy heart is in the right place.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.