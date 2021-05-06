The upcoming movie-musical "Cinderella," starring pop star Camila Cabello, has joined the ranks of films originally intended for theaters but debuting on streaming services instead.

"It is our great pleasure to announce our friends at @AmazonStudios will be joining us at the ball. Do stay tuned, dears," Sony Pictures' official Cinderella social-media accounts said Thursday, linking to a story in the trade website Deadline.com.

Tweeted director Kay Cannon, "I'm excited that we can now offer a wider audience around the world an opportunity to see our movie safely with their loved ones."

In her film debut, Cabello stars in this latest version of the fairy tale, opposite Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan. No premiere date was announced. The movie originally was scheduled for theatrical release this past Feb. 5, and was then moved to July 16.