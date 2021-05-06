TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' moves out of theaters to streaming

Sony Pictures' "Cinderella," starring Camila Cabello, will now

Sony Pictures' "Cinderella," starring Camila Cabello, will now pemiere on Amazon Prime Video. Credit: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

The upcoming movie-musical "Cinderella," starring pop star Camila Cabello, has joined the ranks of films originally intended for theaters but debuting on streaming services instead.

"It is our great pleasure to announce our friends at @AmazonStudios will be joining us at the ball. Do stay tuned, dears," Sony Pictures' official Cinderella social-media accounts said Thursday, linking to a story in the trade website Deadline.com.

Tweeted director Kay Cannon, "I'm excited that we can now offer a wider audience around the world an opportunity to see our movie safely with their loved ones."

In her film debut, Cabello stars in this latest version of the fairy tale, opposite Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan. No premiere date was announced. The movie originally was scheduled for theatrical release this past Feb. 5, and was then moved to July 16.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Matt James, who gave the final rose to
'Bachelor' Matt James back with Rachael Kirkconnell
Friends and castmates Larry Saperstein (l) and Andrew
These two LI friends are also 'High School Musical' castmates
Music artists Jhené Aiko, left, and Saweetie will
Aiko, Saweetie to perform on AAPI advocacy TV special
Joshua Duggar appears in a photo provided by
Duggar granted release as he awaits child porn trial
Andrew Barth Feldman and Larry Saperstein talk about
Two LIers star in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'
Rachel Brosnahan stars as Miriam "Midge" Maisel in
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' films at LI estate
Didn’t find what you were looking for?