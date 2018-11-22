TODAY'S PAPER
Three documentaries screening at Cinema Arts Centre, two with LI connections.

The filmmakers of 'Killer Bees' and 'Parkland: Inside Building 12' will be at the Huntington theater to discuss their movies.

JP Harding, left, Nykell Dean, Joshua Lamison, Kevin

JP Harding, left, Nykell Dean, Joshua Lamison, Kevin Feliciano, Tylik Furman and Elijah Harding hang out in the Bridgehampton High School gym during the production of "Killer Bees," a documentary about the school's basketball team. Photo Credit: Hilary McHone

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Three documentaries released earlier this year, two with Long Island connections, will screen at Huntington's Cinema Arts Centre over the coming week.

“Monrovia, Indiana,” the latest from Frederick Wiseman, screens Monday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. The film continues Wiseman’s tradition of focusing on places and institutions, in this case a small town in Middle America. It’s the 42nd documentary film from the prolific director, who turns 89 in January.

“Parkland: Inside Building 12,” which focuses on victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, earlier this year, screens Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. Director Charlie Minn, a native of Manhasset Hills, will appear in person with Huntington Councilwoman Joan Cergol and Linda Schulman, mother of shooting victim Scott Beigel, a former Dix Hills resident.

“Killer Bees,” produced by Shaquille O’Neal and directed by Bridgehampton natives Benjamin and Orson Cummings, screens Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. The film contrasts the Bridgehampton High School basketball team, a stronghold of local black culture, with the wealthy neighborhood that surrounds it. The sibling directors will attend the screening.

Cinema Arts Centre is at 423 Park Ave., Huntington. For more information, call 631-423-7611 or go to cinemaartscentre.org.

