'Clueless' back in LI theaters, more movie news

WHO Jessica Chastain

THE MOVIE “The Honeymoon”

THE DEAL Freckle Films, the actress' production company, has optioned the rights to a historical novel about author George Eliot, Variety reports. Dinitia Smith's 2016 book follows Eliot — the pen name under which Mary Ann Evans wrote “Middlemarch: A Study of Provincial Life,” "Silas Marner" and other classics — through her 1880 honeymoon in Venice with a man 20 years her junior. Casting has not been officially announced, but Chastain herself starred in the Freckle Films production “The Zookeeper's Wife” in 2017.

WHO Annabella Sciorra

THE MOVIE “God the Worm”

THE DEAL The Emmy-nominated "Sopranos" actress has taken the lead role in an indie film written and directed by Eric Schaeffer, according to Deadline. Sciorra will play Samantha Miller, a singer-songwriter who, at 52, is looking back on a career that peaked early. Haunted by regrets and on the verge of abandoning music, Samantha begins meeting one eccentric New Yorker after another (angels, perhaps?) who guide her onto a new path. Schaeffer made a splash with the 1993 comedy “My Life's in Turnaround” and helped create the Starz series “Gravity,” about people who fail in their attempts at suicide.

THE MOVIE “Clueless”

THE DEAL Amy Heckerling's decade-defining 1995 hit returns to theaters for a two-night stand. The film, a loose adaptation of Jane Austen's “Emma” set in modern-day Beverly Hills, turned Alicia Silverstone into an overnight sensation and introduced moviegoers to Paul Rudd as a leading man. “Clueless” will be shown as a special event screening at which audiences are encouraged to wear their best '90s outfits, and specialty cocktails will be served.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Island 16: Cinema de Lux, 85 Morris Ave., Holtsville, and Cinema de Lux, 1001 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale

INFO $11.50-$13.50; 800-315-4000, showcasecinemas.com