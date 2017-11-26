TODAY'S PAPER
'Coco' tops box office with $71.2 million

Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, in a scene

Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, in a scene from the animated film, "Coco." Photo Credit: Disney-Pixar via AP

By The Associated Press
Pixar's "Coco" sang its way to the fourth best Thanksgiving weekend ever with an estimated $71.2 million over the five-day weekend, a total that easily toppled Warner Bros.' "Justice League."

"Coco" rode strong reviews and an A-plus CinemaScore from audiences to the top spot at the domestic box office. According to studio estimates Sunday, it grossed $49 million from Friday to Sunday. Centered on the Mexican holiday Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), "Coco" has already set box office records in Mexico.

After a disappointing debut last weekend, the DC Comics superhero team-up film "Justice League" slid to second with $40.7 million. In the five-day holiday frame, it earned about $60 million.

