EntertainmentMovies

'Coco' tops box office with $26.1 million

Hector, voiced by Gael Garcia Bernal, left, and

Hector, voiced by Gael Garcia Bernal, left, and Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, appear in a scene from "Coco." Photo Credit: Disney-Pixar via AP

By The Associated Press
Pixar's "Coco" is the top film at the box office for the second straight week.

According to estimates Sunday, "Coco" led all films with an estimated $26.1 million. The acclaimed animated film has already racked up a global cumulative total of $280 million.

With no major wide releases in the post-Thanksgiving week, "Justice League" also held in second place with $16.6 million in its third weekend. The family film hit "Wonder" stayed in third with $12.5 million.

Among new releases, the most successful was James Franco's "The Disaster Artist." The comedy about the making of the cult film "The Room" opened with $1.2 million on 19 screens, good for a per-screen average of $64,254.

