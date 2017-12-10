TODAY'S PAPER
'Coco' tops box office again before 'Star Wars' hits

"The Last Jedi" is expected to dominate theaters when it opens on Dec. 15.

The character Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, in a scene from the animated film "Coco." Photo Credit: AP / Disney-Pixar

LOS ANGELES - Disney and Pixar's "Coco" has topped the box office for a third time on a quiet, pre "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" weekend in theaters. Disney estimates Sunday that "Coco" added $18.3 million, bringing its domestic total to $135.5 million.

"Justice League" took second place with $9.6 million and the sleeper hit "Wonder" placed third with $8.5 million.

James Franco's "The Disaster Artist" jumped to fourth place in its second weekend expansion with $6.4 million, and "Thor: Ragnarok" rounded out the top five.

The weekend's sole new wide release was the Morgan Freeman film "Just Getting Started," which launched to a meager $3.2 million.

Most studios have chosen to avoid competing against "The Last Jedi," which is expected to dominate theaters and moviegoer attention when it opens on Dec. 15.

