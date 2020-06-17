TODAY'S PAPER
Report: 'SNL' stars Colin Jost, Pete Davidson to co-star in wedding comedy

"Saturday Night Live" cast members Colin Jost and

"Saturday Night Live" cast members Colin Jost and Pete Davidson appear in a composite image. Credit: Composite: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images, left; Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Saturday Night Live" stars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are set to star in a wedding comedy, "Worst Man," Variety said Wednesday, citing industry sources.

Acording to the trade magazine, the Universal Pictures project, still in development, is based on an original idea by Jost, 37, and two colleagues, Matthew Bass and Theodore Bressman. The film involves family dramatics taking place just weeks before a couple's wedding, the magazine said. "Saturday Night Live" impresario Lorne Michaels will produce the film.

Both Jost and Davidson, 26, who currently stars in "The King of Staten Island," hail from that New York City borough.

