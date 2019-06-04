TODAY'S PAPER
Colson Baker, Pete Davidson teaming with Judd Apatow, more movie news

Director, producer and screenwriter Barry Jenkins will helm

Director, producer and screenwriter Barry Jenkins will helm a film about the late dance legend Alvin Ailey. Photo Credit: Getty Images for IMDb/Tommaso Boddi

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
WHO Colson Baker

THE DEAL The actor-rapper will again work with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson for a comedy by Judd Apatow, Deadline reports. Baker and Davidson have already appeared in two movies together: “The Dirt,” Netflix’s rock biopic about Mötley Crüe, and the indie comedy “Big Time Adolescence,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance festival. Apatow, who grew up in Syosset, will direct and produce their new film. Baker, who records under the name Machine Gun Kelly, plans to launch a worldwide tour in support of his fourth album, “Hotel Diablo,” which is scheduled for release later this month.

WHO Barry Jenkins

THE DEAL The “Moonlight” director has been tapped to helm a film about choreographer Alvin Ailey. As one of the towering talents of modern dance, Ailey became an inspiration to African-Americans in the elite world of the performing arts. He also founded a namesake theater and school in New York City. The script will be written by Julian Breece. Fox Searchlight announced the news earlier this week.

THE TOY Magic 8-Ball

THE DEAL The fortunetelling billiard ball may star in its own movie, according to reports. The untitled film, still in development, will be produced by the horror studio Blumhouse (“Get Out,” “Paranormal Activity”) and toy manufacturer Mattel. Dating back to at least 1950, the Magic 8-Ball has amused generations by randomly delivering such prognostications as “You may rely on it,” “Outlook not so good” and “Better not tell you now.” It recently appeared in the Marvel film “Shazam!” as the favorite toy of villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, played by Mark Strong.

