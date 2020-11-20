TODAY'S PAPER
'Coming 2 America' starring LI's Eddie Murphy is coming to Amazon Prime

Eddie Murphy, pictured, will reunite with Arsenio Hall

Eddie Murphy, pictured, will reunite with Arsenio Hall for "Coming 2 America," which launches March 5 on Amazon Prime. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Print

"Coming 2 America," the sequel to the 1988 big-screen comedy starring Eddie Murphy, has landed on a date to come to audiences. The film which reunites the Roosevelt-raised star and Arsenio Hall will debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, Amazon Studios said Friday.

Originally a Paramount Pictures theatrical release, the studio sold the film to the streamer last month but had yet to finalize a date.

" 'Coming to America' was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. "We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite."

James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos will also be reprising their roles alongside new additions including Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and KiKi Layne.

