Watch the trailers for upcoming movies for kids and families

Maybe you'll take the kids to the movie theater (and referee the argument over the giant tub of popcorn). Or perhaps you'll snuggle up with them on the couch (and angle your way into getting the blanket to cover your feet instead of theirs). Either way, there will be new movies for families to watch in the coming months.

Watch the trailers for 11 animated and live-action movies you'll be hearing about from your children -- and watching with them and buying the relevant merchandise for -- in the coming months.

'Paw Patrol: The Movie'

When Humdinger, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and the Paw Patrol must face the challenge. New gadgets, new gear and a new pup. Rated G. Release date: Aug. 20, 2021. Voice actors include Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel and Will Brisbin.

'Cinderella'

Watch the movie trailer for the new modern musical version of the classic fairy tale "Cinderella" starring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver. On Amazon Prime on Sept. 3, 2021.

'Clifford the Big Red Dog'

Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) gets a little, red puppy from an animal rescuer and wakes up to find Clifford, a giant 10-foot dog in her New York City apartment. In theaters Sept. 17. Also starring Jack Whitehall, Isaac Wang, Kenan Thompson, David Alan Grier, Rosie Perez.

'The Addams Family 2'

In this sequel, the Addams family gets into more wacky adventures and run-ins with all types of unsuspecting characters. Expected Oct. 1, 2021. Voice actors include Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll and Snoop Dogg.

'Ron's Gone Wrong'

Barney is an awkward middle-schooler. And Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, may be even more awkward. His malfunctions launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship. In theaters Oct. 22, 2021. Voice actors include Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman and Ed Helms.

'Eternals'

From the Marvel Universe, the Eternals are a race of immortals who lived and shaped Earth's history and civilizations. Expected Nov. 5, 2021. Starring Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington.

'Encanto'

In the Madrigal family in Colombia, each child has a special magical power. Except Encanto. Release date Nov. 24, 2021. Voice actors include Stephanie Beatrizas, Diane Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama. Music by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

'Sing 2'

Buster Moon and friends return, and this time, they must persuade Clay Calloway, a reclusive rock star, to join them for the opening of a new show. Expected Dec. 22, 2021. Voice actors include Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Reese Witherspoon, Nick Kroll, Scarlett Johansson, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey and Bono.

'Rumble'

Monster wrestling is a global sport, and monsters are superstar athletes. Winnie, a teenager, follows in her dad's footsteps and coaches an underdog monster into a champion. Coming February 2022. Voice actors include Geraldine Viswanathan, Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns.

'Turning Red'

Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) is 13, and if the chaos of adolescence and being mommy's little girl aren't enough, throw in turning into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited or stressed. In theaters Spring 2022. With Sandra Oh.

'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

How one 12-year-old boy dreamed of becoming the world's greatest supervillain. In theaters July 1, 2022. Starring Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Jean Claude Van Damme, Russell Brand, and RZA.