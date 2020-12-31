Looking ahead to 2021: Movies, concerts and Broadway

Drive-ins featuring movies from the '80s? Livestreamed concerts? Zoom theater? That's so last year (we can only hope).

A crop of highly anticipated theatrical releases, arena concerts and Broadway shows loom on the horizon for an American public starving for live entertainment. All of these dates are subject to change (you think?), but if you want to start putting that 2021 calendar you got as a gift to work, here's our list of highlights. Don't forget to cross your fingers and make sure your pencil has a good eraser.

MOVIES

(Most of these movies were originally scheduled to premiere in 2020.)

FEBRUARY 5 Cinderella

FEBRUARY 12 The King's Man

FEBRUARY 19 Joe Bell

FEBRUARY 21 Judas and the black Messiah

FEBRUARY 26 Everyone's Talking About Jamie

Tom and Jerry

Without Remorse

MARCH 12 The Many Saints of Newark

MARCH 19 Moribus

APRIL 2 No Time to Die

APRIL 16 Mortal Kombat

Bios

APRIL 23 A Quiet Place 2

MAY 7 Black Widow

MAY 14 Marry Me

MAY 21 Godzilla vs. King Kong

Spiral

MAY 29 F9

JUNE 11 Ghostbusters: Afterlife

JUNE 18 In the Heights

JULY 2 Top Gun Maverick

Minions: The Rise of Gru

JULY 6 Uncharted

JULY 9 Shang-chi and the 10 Rings

JULY 30 Jungle Cruise

AUGUST 13 Deep Water

Respect

AUGUST 27 Candyman

SEPTEMBER 17 The Boss Baby: Family Business

OCTOBER 1 Dune

OCTOBER 23 The Empty Man

NOVEMBER 5 Eternals

DECEMBER 10 West Side Story

CONCERTS

(Nearly all of these shows were originally scheduled for 2020.)

MARCH 12 Michael Bublé (Nassau Coliseum)

APRIL 7-8-9 Josh Groban (Radio City Music Hall)

JUNE 8,9, 11 Ringo Starr and His All-Star Band (Beacon Theatre)

JULY 7 Dave Matthews Band (Jones Beach)

JULY 9 The Weeknd (Barclays Center)

Backstreet Boys (Jones Beach)

JULY 10 James Taylor, Jackson Browne (Jones Beach)

JULY 11 Steve Winwood (Jones Beach)

JULY 13, 14 Justin Bieber (Madison Square Garden)

JULY 14 Chicago (Jones Beach)

JULY 17 Black Crowes (Jones Beach)

JULY 18 Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett, Poison (Citi Field)

JULY 18 Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick (Jones Beach)

JULY 25 Matchbox 20, Wallflowers (Jones Beach)

JULY 29 Disturbed (Jones Beach)

AUGUST 5 Doobie Brothers' 50th anniversary (Jones Beach)

AUGUST 10 Jimmy Buffett (Jones Beach)

AUGUST 11 Hall and Oates, Squeeze (Jones Beach)

AUGUST 12-13 Alicia Keys (Radio City Music Hall)

AUGUST 14 Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire (Jones Beach)

AUGUST 19 Lady Gaga (MetLife Stadium)

AUGUST 23-24 John Legend (Radio City Music Hall)

AUGUST 26 Thomas Rhett (Jones Beach)

AUGUST 29 Alanis Morissette (Jones Beach)

SEPTEMBER 2 The Weeknd (Madison Square Garden)

SEPTEMBER 10 Maroon 5 (Madison Square Garden)

SEPTEMBER 22 Pet Shop Boys, New Order (Madison Square Garden)

OCTOBER 3-4, 16 Harry Styles (Madison Square Garden)

OCTOBER 8 Chris Stapleton (Madison Square Garden)

OCTOBER 17 Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin (Madison Square Garden)

NOVEMBER 5 Billy Joel (Madison Square Garden)

NOVEMBER 29 Luke Combs (Madison Square Garden)

DECEMBER 20 Billy Joel (Madison Square Garden)

THEATER

(Theaters will not reopen until May 30, according to the Broadway League.)

SEPTEMBER David Byrne's American Utopia

MJ the Musical

NOVEMBER 5 Radio City Christmas Spectacular

DECEMBER 20 The Music Man (first preview performance)