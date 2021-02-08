TODAY'S PAPER
Movies

'Mank' leads Critics Choice nominees

Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies and Gary Oldman

Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies and Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz in Netflix's "Mank." Credit: Netflix

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The Critics Choice Association, formed by the recent merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, has announced film nominees for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards.

Leading the field with 12 nods is Netflix's "Mank," about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz writing the script for "Citizen Kane." It was one of 10 nominees for Best Picture, along with three other Netflix films, two from Amazon Studios, and four theatrical releases by traditional studios. That last includes the comedy-drama "Minari," being released Friday, which came in second with 10 nominations.

Olivia Colman, previously nominated for her TV-series work in "The Crown," earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for the movie "The Father," becoming the only performer with both a film and a TV nomination. Taye Diggs is set to host the live awards ceremony March 7 on The CW.

