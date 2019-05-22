TODAY'S PAPER
Daniel Craig to undergo ankle surgery after injury on Bond set

Daniel Craig attends the "Bond 25" launch at

Daniel Craig attends the "Bond 25" launch at author Ian Fleming's home "GoldenEye," on April 25, 2019, in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Roy Rochlin

By The Associated Press
James Bond is out of commission for a few weeks.

Star Daniel Craig is undergoing minor ankle surgery after sustaining an injury while filming the 25th installment in the franchise in Jamaica. The news comes Wednesday in a tweet from the official James Bond twitter account.

The statement says that production will continue during the 51-year-old actor’s two-week post-surgery rehabilitation and that the film will stay on track to hit its April 2020 release date. This is Craig’s fifth outing as 007.

