A scene from Daniel Craig's upcoming final James Bond film, "No Time to Die," screened for movie-theater executives Tuesday, along with the first trailer and a newly revealed title for the fourth film in the "Matrix" franchise.

At the annual trade show CinemaCon in Las Vegas, MGM closed a presentation on its upcoming films with what USA Today called nine minutes of footage from the Bond movie. "No Time to Die" was previously announced to open in U.S. theaters on Oct. 8 after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it from April 2020 to that November.

As the trade site Deadline.com described the scene, some moments of which have appeared in the film's trailers: Bond — British MI5 agent 007 — awakens on a city's ancient bridge and is immediately attacked by assassins in a car and on a motorcycle. In an eventual hand-to-hand fight, the motorcyclist informs Bond about "the daughter of SPECTRE," the shadowy terrorist organization that has hounded Bond perennially.

Defeating the killer, Bond takes his motorcycle, speeds across the town and crashes through windows into a hotel. There he confronts French psychologist Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), with whom, the trailers have shown, the retired 007 has settled down in Jamaica. Suspecting her of betrayal, Bond slaps her and demands to know how Spectre had anticipated where he would be.

The two take off in Bond's tricked-out, silver Aston Martin DB5. Swann tells 007, "There's something I need to tell you." "I bet there is," Bond replies. In a high-octane car chase, he fends off more attackers with the specially armored car's headlight-mounted machine guns.

At the separate Warner Bros. session, that studio revealed the title of the fourth "Matrix" movie as "The Matrix Resurrections," which follows "The Matrix" (1999), "The Matrix Reloaded" (May 2003) and "The Matrix Revolutions" (November 2003).

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer opens with Keanu Reeves' ordinary self, Thomas Anderson, having no recollection of being Neo outside the artificial world of the Matrix. He tells a therapist (Neil Patrick Harris), "I had dreams that weren't just dreams. Am I crazy?" At a coffee shop, he and an ordinary-world version of the freedom-fighter Neo knew as Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) shake hands but have no memory of previously meeting.

Anderson, who notices he is the only person not constantly looking at a phone, has been taking blue prescription pills. After meeting a mysterious man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) reminiscent of Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus in the previous movies, he accepts and takes a red pill. Soon it appears Neo is back, cognizant once more that our everyday world is a construct, with the trailer accelerating into action-movie mode.

The movie's previously announced release date is Dec. 22.