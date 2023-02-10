Danielle Deadwyler cites racism, misogynoir in Oscar snub

"Till" star Danielle Deadwyler says racism and misogynoir played a role in this year's Academy Awards nominations, where she and Viola Davis were overlooked in the best actress category.

Going into Oscar nominations last month, Deadwyler was widely seen as a likely nominee for her lauded performance as Mamie Till-Mobley. But the best actress field, perhaps the most competitive category this year, didn't shake out as expected: Both Deadwyler and Davis were left out.

Davis, a four-time Oscar nominee and one-time winner for her performance in “Fences,” had been celebrated for the historical epic “The Woman King.” Deadwyler had been nominated by the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs in the run-up to Oscar nominations, and won best lead performance at the Gotham Awards.

That two prominent Black actors were among the most striking snubs has been seen by some as a reflection of racial bias in the film industry. The day after the Oscar nominations, “Till” director Chinonye Chukwu posted on Instagram: “We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women.”

Asked for her reaction to that comment on an episode of the “Kermode & Mayo's Take” podcast posted on Friday, Deadwyler strongly agreed with Chukwu.

“We’re talking about people who perhaps chose not to see the film — we’re talking about misogynoir — like it comes in all kinds of ways, whether it’s direct or indirect," said Deadwyler. “It impacts who we are.”

Misogynoir, a term coined by the Black feminist author and activist Moya Bailey, refers to misogyny and prejudice directed at Black women.

“I think the question is more on people who are living in whiteness, white people’s assessment of the spaces they are privileged by,” added Deadwyler. “We’ve seen it exist in a governmental capacity — it can exist on a societal capacity, be it global or national.”