'Dark Knight' trilogy to return to New York theaters for Batman's 80th

The film series will screen in NY on April 13, where audiences can also see footage from the film director's Q&A.

Director Christopher Nolan during a photo call for "Rendezvous with Christopher Nolan" at Cannes on May 12, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Arthur Mola

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Batman is turning 80 this year, and Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy is coming back to select theaters to celebrate in high-resolution 70mm IMAX.

Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said Tuesday that the engagement will kick off in Los Angeles at Universal CityWalk on March 30 with back-to-back screenings of "Batman Begins," ''The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises."

Nolan will participate in a Q&A between the second and third films.

On April 13, the trilogy will screen in New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Indianapolis, where audiences can also see footage from Nolan's Q&A.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. Pacific.

The caped crusader first appeared in the comics in 1939.

By The Associated Press

