PLOT A crusading attorney uncovers a deadly truth about a large chemical company. CAST Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp RATED PG-13 (thematic content, some disturbing images and strong language) LENGTH 2:06 BOTTOM LINE In its modest, steadfast way, this movie will make your blood boil

Todd Haynes' "Dark Waters," about the prolonged (and ongoing) legal fight to uncover the environmental damage of cancer-inducing "forever chemicals" and hold their corporate makers accountable, is a sober and ominous docudrama. On its surface, it's an unspectacular one. Its lead character, a corporate defense attorney played by Mark Ruffalo, is no Erin Brockovich. The movie, itself, is gray and murky like the toxic West Virginia waters that provide the film's first gloomy sense of trouble.

But just the same, "Dark Waters" will in its modest, steadfast way make your blood boil. And that will do.

Rob Bilott (Ruffalo) is a West Virginia native and Cincinnati attorney for a large law firm with a specialty in defending chemical companies. Just after he's made a partner, a West Virginia farmer named Wilbur Tennant (Bill Camp) turns up in his office barking about his dead cattle and the DuPont plant next door. He dumps a box of VHS tapes at Bilott's feet.

Bilott is accustomed to representing the corporate side of such disputes, but he's moved by Tennant's case. He has warm memories of visiting the farms in the area as a child and milking cows. And Tennant, gruff and furious, is hard to ignore. Nearly all his 200 cows have suffered enlarged organs and other deformities. A field of his is littered with graves like a battlefield. A nearby creeks runs from a DuPont landfill.

Bilott takes the case over the concerns of his colleagues. At first, he's just trying to do a favor for a family friend.

But the scope of the case grows exponentially. Bilott goes from a 1999 lawsuit on behalf of Tennant to a 2001 class action involving several West Virginia communities. Through methodical research and investigation, he traces the pollution affecting Tennant's fame to DuPont's use of PFOA, or perfluorooctanoic acid, called a "forever chemical" because it never breaks down, and can build up in the blood and organs. DuPont dumped thousands of pounds of PFOA in the Ohio River.

"Dark Waters," made relatively quickly by Hollywood standards, is the backstory on a legal drama that's still unfolding, with ongoing debate in Congress and at the EPA on setting a national drinking-water limit. Critics, including the makers of "Dark Waters," believe it's taking much too long.

It can seem like there are too many corporate exposes. While they could use some new angles and perhaps fewer lawyer protagonists, I suspect that's not the problem. "Dark Waters" plays like a "Chernobyl" for America. Unfortunately, we probably need a lot more of these.

