The "Star Wars" universe just shrank a little, thanks to Netflix.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, creators of HBO's megahit series "Game of Thrones," have bowed out of their deal with Disney's Lucasfilm to launch the next wave of "Star Wars" movies, according to Deadline. The reason: They'll be too busy working for Netflix.

“There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects,” the creative duo said in a statement. “So we are regretfully stepping away.”

Benioff and Weiss made headlines in February 2018 when it was announced they would help carry the "Star Wars" brand into the future after the original storyline ends this coming December, with "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." The pair's first film – intended as part of a trilogy — was scheduled for 2022. In August, however, news broke that Benioff and Weiss had signed a nine-figure deal with Netflix, possibly for as much as $300 million over five years, to write, produce and direct new series and films for the streaming service.

The pair's announcement Monday that they would exit "Star Wars" was graciously worded but sent a clear message: While Lucas and his legacy still have a place in their hearts, their priority is Netflix.

"Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime," Benioff and Weiss said in a statement to Deadline, "and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything.”