Just two days ahead of its return to Broadway, "David Byrne's American Utopia" will be screened in movie theaters on Sept. 15.

The Emmy-nominated documentary, which was directed by Spike Lee, will be shown nationwide and will feature an introduction by Byrne, as well as a never-before-seen conversation between the Talking Heads front man and Lee. No word yet from Iconic Events Releasing, which organized the event along with Participant, River Road Entertainment, Warner Music Entertainment and HBO Entertainment, on which Long Island theaters will be showing the movie. "American Utopia" also closed out last month's Cannes Film Festival.

"American Utopia" features Byrne and 11 other musicians performing songs from the 2018 Talking Heads album of the same name along with songs Byrne has done as a solo artist. The show enjoyed a successful run at Broadway's Hudson Theatre from October 2019 through February 2020 and is slated to return for a limited run at the St. James Theatre beginning Sept. 17. The show will also receive a special Tony at the long-delayed awards ceremony that will air Sept. 26 on CBS.

Tickets for the "American Utopia" screening can be purchased at americanutopiaintheaters.com.