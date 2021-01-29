If you're wondering where Evan Hansen will be found, it will be movie theaters.

Universal announced on Friday that the film version of the Broadway smash "Dear Evan Hansen" will be released on Sept. 24 in theaters. Ben Platt, 27, who originated the title role of an awkward high schooler whose letter is mistaken for a classmate's suicide note, will star in the movie along with Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Amy Adams and Julianne Moore.

Stephen Chbosky, who helmed "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" and "Wonder," will direct. The screenplay will be written by Steven Levenson, who created the book for the musical. Among the producers is Marc Platt, father of Ben Platt, whose previous producing credits including "Into the Woods" (2014) and "La La Land" (2016).

"Dear Evan Hansen," which premiered in December 2016 and was still running when Broadway shut down in March, has been both a huge commercial and critical success. It also racked up six Tony Awards in 2017, including best musical, best actor for Platt and another for Levenson's book.

Several actors have taken on the role since Platt's departure in November 2017, including Woodmere teen Andrew Barth Feldman from January 2019 through January 2020.