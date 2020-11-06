TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
57° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Disney's 'Death on the Nile,' 'Free Guy' won't be released in December

Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot in "Murder on

Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot in "Murder on the Orient Express." Credit: TNS/Twentieth Century Fox

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

Two upcoming Disney films, the Ryan Reynolds comedy "Free Guy" and Kenneth Branagh’s murder-mystery "Death on the Nile," have been pushed off this year’s release calendar. New release dates have not been announced.

That leaves 2020 with only one potential blockbuster remaining, "Wonder Woman 1984." The Warner Bros. sequel starring Gal Godot and Chris Pine is still scheduled for Christmas Day.

"Free Guy," directed by Shawn Levy, stars Reynolds as a computer-generated character in a video game who becomes aware of his world and must fight to prevent it from being shut down. The movie, which was to be released on Dec. 11, also features Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve") and Joe Keery ("Stranger Things").

"Death on the Nile," which was set to hit theaters on Dec. 18, is Branagh’s follow-up to his 2017 Agatha Christie adaptation "Murder on the Orient Express," which earned $352 million worldwide. He directed and starred as detective Hercule Poirot in that film. He reprises the role in "Nile," which also stars Gadot, Annette Bening and Russell Brand.

The move by Disney is another blow to movie theaters, which were shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March and have yet to bounce back. As cinemas stayed dark week after week, the major film studios began pulling their releases. Some films, such as the James Bond thriller "No Time to Die," have been delayed until 2021, while others, such as the animated "Trolls World Tour," were shifted over to video on demand. By the time Long Island theaters reopened in late October, there were few new films for them to play. Theaters in the all-important markets of New York City and Los Angeles remain closed.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

More Entertainment

This image released by NBC shows Al Roker Al Roker to take time off work to battle prostate cancer
Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel in Amazon Prime's Here's when 25 of your favorite TV shows will return
Journalist Claire McNear writes a column about "Jeopardy!" New book unlocks 'Jeopardy!' secrets and history
James Corden and Lea Salonga will appear on Corden, Salonga return to happier theatrical days
Real-life spouses Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Burton joins husband Morgan on 'The Walking Dead'
Erika Girardi said of her decision to 'RHOBH' star Erika Girardi divorcing her husband
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search