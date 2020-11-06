Two upcoming Disney films, the Ryan Reynolds comedy "Free Guy" and Kenneth Branagh’s murder-mystery "Death on the Nile," have been pushed off this year’s release calendar. New release dates have not been announced.

That leaves 2020 with only one potential blockbuster remaining, "Wonder Woman 1984." The Warner Bros. sequel starring Gal Godot and Chris Pine is still scheduled for Christmas Day.

"Free Guy," directed by Shawn Levy, stars Reynolds as a computer-generated character in a video game who becomes aware of his world and must fight to prevent it from being shut down. The movie, which was to be released on Dec. 11, also features Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve") and Joe Keery ("Stranger Things").

"Death on the Nile," which was set to hit theaters on Dec. 18, is Branagh’s follow-up to his 2017 Agatha Christie adaptation "Murder on the Orient Express," which earned $352 million worldwide. He directed and starred as detective Hercule Poirot in that film. He reprises the role in "Nile," which also stars Gadot, Annette Bening and Russell Brand.

The move by Disney is another blow to movie theaters, which were shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March and have yet to bounce back. As cinemas stayed dark week after week, the major film studios began pulling their releases. Some films, such as the James Bond thriller "No Time to Die," have been delayed until 2021, while others, such as the animated "Trolls World Tour," were shifted over to video on demand. By the time Long Island theaters reopened in late October, there were few new films for them to play. Theaters in the all-important markets of New York City and Los Angeles remain closed.