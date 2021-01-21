TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

LI's Debbie Gibson to play teacher in 'Breakfast Club'-inspired movie

Debbie Gibson says of her role in the

Debbie Gibson says of her role in the upcoming "The Class" movie, "this peace really resonated with me." Credit: Getty Images / Amy Sussman

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Long Island Music Hall of Famer Debbie Gibson will star alongside Charlie Gillespie and Anthony Michael Hall in the teen-drama film "The Class."

The Merrick-raised Gibson, 50, will play a high school acting teacher and mentor. Promoted by producers as "inspired by the 1985 classic 'The Breakfast Club,' " the movie is "a true-to-life gritty portrayal of the issues that our young people are facing today," Gibson said in a statement. "Having taught songwriting workshops to help teens express themselves, this piece really resonated with me."

Hall, a star of writer-director John Hughes' "The Breakfast Club," is an executive producer of the film and stars as an antagonistic assistant principal. Gillespie, a star of the Netflix musical series "Julie and the Phantoms," plays a cocky senior who lost his parents at a young age and finds himself and his scene partner pushing each other to their emotional breaking points.

Gibson also will appear in an upcoming imusical episode of the Netflix supernatural drama "Lucifer."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

"Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley left season 16 early 'Bachelorette' star 'crushed' by engagement's end
Salt-N-Pepa perform during the NGV Gala 2019 at LI's James talks about 'Salt-N-Pepa' biopic
The cast of Edward Burns' "Bridge and Tunnel." LI's Edward Burns talks about 'Bridge and Tunnel,' his new TV series
Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy star in Amazon Coming to a screen near you: 20  new movies to stream this winter
The cast of Edward Burns' "Bridge and Tunnel." 'Bridge and Tunnel': Weightless trip down memory lane
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss, who met on It's over for 'Bachelorette' couple Crawley, Moss
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search