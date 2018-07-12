TODAY'S PAPER
Trio of films by LI director headed to Amazon Prime

Debra Markowitz on the set of " The

Debra Markowitz on the set of "The Last Taxi Driver," which was filmed in Eisenhower Park.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Three shorts by Merrick filmmaker Debra Markowitz, director of the Nassau County Film Office, have been picked up by the Amazon streaming service Prime Video. 

"The Last Taxi Driver," shot in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow stars Robert Clohessy ("Blue Bloods") as a cabbie who continues working in a world overrun by zombies. "Leaving," about a woman who repeatedly abandons and returns to her family, was filmed at a private home in Massapequa and a cemetery in Amityville. "By Blood," in which two brothers reveal secrets to each other on the funeral day of the woman they both loved, was shot at a home in North Merrick and at both the Best Western hotel and Cannon's Blackthorn restaurant in Rockville Centre.

Completed in 2015 and 2016, they run nine to 14 minutes and have played multiple film festivals. Markowitz, who has written and directed additional shorts, is developing her first feature, "The Only Woman in the World."

