Denzel Washington movie 'A Journal for Jordan' shoots at LI hotel

Oscar winner Denzel Washington is the director of

Oscar winner Denzel Washington is the director of "A Journal for Jordan," which has also been filming in Manhattan. Credit: Getty Images/Rich Fury

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

The upcoming movie drama "A Journal for Jordan," based on the 2008 memoir by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy, filmed on Long Island Monday after having spent a least a month shooting at Manhattan locations.

While a representative for the Chalet Inn & Suites on Centershore Road in Centerport said staff could not discuss specifics of the shoot due to nondisclosure agreements, the person confirmed that the film had shot there. It was unclear if the main crew of the Denzel Washington-directed movie was there or if it was a second-unit team shooting exteriors and location shots without stars.

Neither of two production companies responded to Newsday requests for comment. A representative for the Town of Huntington said in an email that "the shoot was entirely shot on private property, so the town had no involvement in the process. They would have only needed a permit from us if they wanted to shoot on public property, like at one of our parks or in a town right-of-way."

Sony Pictures had announced in January 2018 that Oscar-nominated "Mudbound" screenwriter Virgil Williams would adapt Canedy's memoir about her and her longtime partner, U.S. Army First Sgt. Charles M. King, the father of their son, Jordan. King was killed in action near Baghdad in 2006, when the boy was only months old, but had left a journal of life lessons for his son. Washington already was set to direct and produce.

A little more than a year later, Michael B. Jordan was hired to star. Chanté Adams joined the cast in October. Since at least February, the production has shot on locales on Manhattan's Upper East Side, including around the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as in lower Manhattan.

Some on social media Sunday posted images of Washington posing with a delighted couple being married in Central Park.

