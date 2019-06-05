Spike Lee to present Denzel Washington with AFI Award

Spike Lee will honor Denzel Washington's career by presenting his friend and collaborator with the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award.

AFI said that Lee, 62, will present the actor and director with the honor at a gala Thursday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Lee has directed Washington, 64, in four films, including 1992's "Malcolm X" and 2006's "Inside Man." He also worked with the two-time Oscar winner's son, John David Washington, on the 2019 Academy Award best-picture nominee "BlacKkKlansman."

It's a role reversal for Washington, who has helped present Lee with an honorary Oscar in 2015 and an NAACP Hall of Fame Award in 2003.

Actor Mahershala Ali will join a star-studded list of presenters including Chadwick Boseman, Morgan Freeman and Julia Roberts.

The tribute will air on TNT on June 20 at 10 p.m.

Honoree Washington joins the ranks of Mel Brooks, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and Alfred Hitchcock. Last year's AFI honoree was George Clooney.