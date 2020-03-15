TODAY'S PAPER
Disney releases 'Frozen II' to streaming for housebound families

"Frozen II" characters Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel,

"Frozen II" characters Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel, left; Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell; Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff; and reindeer Sven star in Disney's animated film.  Credit: Disney via AP

By The Associated Press
The Walt Disney Co. released "Frozen II" on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome distraction — and give its streaming service a boost.

The entertainment giant had announced Friday that "Frozen II" would begin streaming on Disney Plus Sunday, three months earlier than expected. In some countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, the movie will start streaming Tuesday.

Most upcoming new releases have been postponed due to the virus, including Disney's own lineup. The live-action version of "Mulan" had been set to hit theaters next week. Few March or April movies remain on the calendar.

The move by Disney could presage how other media companies funnel their films to streaming services in the coming weeks as studios look for ways to capitalize on audiences stuck at home. And it could prove a pivotal moment in the evolution of streaming services in relation to theatrical release. The major studios have largely guarded the traditional three-month exclusive theatrical window.

"Frozen II," which opened on Nov. 22, had already completed its theatrical run and hit video-on-demand on Feb. 25. With more than $1.4 billion in worldwide ticket sales, it's the highest-grossing animated film ever.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

By The Associated Press

