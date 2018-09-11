Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Lady Mary signals filming begins for 'Downton Abbey' movie

Michelle Dockery attends the 10th Annual Women in

Michelle Dockery attends the 10th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2017.   Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP/Rich Fury

By The Associated Press
Print

Filming has begun for the "Downtown Abbey" movie.

Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary in the global hit, posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "And...we're off."

The film will reunite the Crawley family on the big screen. Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and will produce.

The primary cast members are all set to return, but the plot remains very hush-hush.

Over six seasons, "Downton Abbey" aired in at least 150 countries and set an Emmy record for non-U.S. television shows with 69 nominations.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Alex Trebek -- host of "Jeopardy!" -- Trebek unveils beard, asks viewers if it should stay
Umberto's Pizzeria & Restaurant (633 Jericho Tpke., New LI restaurants you've seen on TV
John Legend arrives at Night 2 of the John Legend, more become EGOT winners
Burt Reynolds, the film and television star known Recent notable deaths
Miss New York Nia Franklin competes in the Miss America 2019 photos
Actress Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, married again Denise Richards, ex-wife of Charlie Sheen, marries again