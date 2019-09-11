TODAY'S PAPER
'Downton Abbey' movie to have early LI screenings

Michelle Dockery stars as Mary Crawley and Elizabeth

Michelle Dockery stars as Mary Crawley and Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley in DOWNTON ABBEY, a Focus Features release..... Photo Credit: Focus Features/Jaap Buitendijk

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
"Downton Abbey" — the movie — is arriving more than a week earlier than expected. As part of a special preview, the movie will screen at a dozen locations around Long Island Thursday, including Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington.

"Downton's" official release is Sept. 20, but a one-time-only 7 p.m. screening Thursday will take place at cinemas in Sayville, Ronkonkoma, Deer Park, Seaford, Farmingdale, Levittown, Hicksville, Holtsville, Stony Brook, Westbury and Port Jefferson.  

The movie picks up a couple years following the events of the March 6, 2016 series finale. Newsday moive critic Rafer Guzman said in his three-star review that ran Tuesday: "Originality is not the film's strong suit, though fans of the unabashedly nostalgic series may consider that a plus." 

