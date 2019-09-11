"Downton Abbey" — the movie — is arriving more than a week earlier than expected. As part of a special preview, the movie will screen at a dozen locations around Long Island Thursday, including Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington.

"Downton's" official release is Sept. 20, but a one-time-only 7 p.m. screening Thursday will take place at cinemas in Sayville, Ronkonkoma, Deer Park, Seaford, Farmingdale, Levittown, Hicksville, Holtsville, Stony Brook, Westbury and Port Jefferson.

The movie picks up a couple years following the events of the March 6, 2016 series finale. Newsday moive critic Rafer Guzman said in his three-star review that ran Tuesday: "Originality is not the film's strong suit, though fans of the unabashedly nostalgic series may consider that a plus."