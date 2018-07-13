'Downton Abbey' movie gets go-ahead

"Downton Abbey" is about to make the move to the big screen.

Focus Features has announced that a feature film version of the popular television series will begin production this summer with the original cast. Also on board will be the series' creator Julian Fellowes, who has penned the screenplay and will be one of the producers. Brian Percival, who directed the series pilot, will helm the movie.

"Since the series ended, fans of 'Downton' have been waiting for the Crawley family's next chapter," said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski in a statement. "We're thrilled to join this incredible team of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of 'Downton' to the big screen.”

Plot details have not been revealed.

The popular series, which aired on PBS from 2010 to 2015, followed the exploits of the aristocratic Crawley family and the servants who worked for them. During its run, the show earned 15 Emmy Awards. The series stars included Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith.