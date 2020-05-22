"Driveways," a new film featuring one of Brian Dennehy’s final performances, will be accompanied by a live virtual discussion with director Andrew Ahn next week.

“Driveways” features Dennehy as a gruff Korean War veteran who befriends his new neighbor, a lonely young boy (Lucas Jaye). The film premiered at last year’s Berlin International Film Festival and then played at the Tribeca Film Festival, where it earned strong reviews, particularly for Dennehy. The Hollywood Reporter called his performance “a breathtaking piece of film acting.” Dennehy, a Chaminade High School graduate who won multiple Tony awards and was nominated for several Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe, died in April at the age of 81.

“Driveways” will be presented for at-home viewing May 27 and 28 through Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre. The $10 rental price includes a live Zoom discussion with Ahn on May 27 at 8 p.m., though spaces are limited and advance reservations are encouraged. The screening event is part of the Cinema’s participation in Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. For tickets and information go to cinemaartscentre.org.