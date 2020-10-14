TODAY'S PAPER
Report: Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' headed to Amazon Prime, not theaters

Eddie Murphy's sequel, "Coming 2 America," is reportedly

Eddie Murphy's sequel, "Coming 2 America," is reportedly headed to Amazon Prime. Credit: Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards/Getty Images / Lars Niki

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

"Coming 2 America" may be coming straight to your living room.

Paramount Pictures' sequel to Eddie Murphy's 1988 hit comedy "Coming to America," about an African prince who travels to the United States in search of a bride, is in talks to move to Amazon though no deal has been finalized, according to Variety. The film had been set for a mid-December theatrical release.

In "Coming 2 America," Roosevelt native Murphy returns as Prince Akeem and discovers that he has a street-smart son he never knew about in Queens. The cast includes Wesley Snipes, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne and James Earl Jones.

"Coming 2 America" is the latest film this year to give up on U.S. theaters, which remain shuttered in New York and Los Angeles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though theaters are open in most states, those two markets remain all-important. Disney moved both its live-action film "Mulan" and its animated Pixar feature "Soul" to its Disney Plus streaming service ("Soul" will begin streaming on Dec. 25). Other studios have bumped their big releases — such as the action sequel "F9," from "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, and the James Bond thriller "No Time to Die" — into next year in hopes that theaters will reopen.

