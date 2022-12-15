Eddie Murphy to receive Cecil B. DeMille award at Globes

Roosevelt native Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Wednesday

The honorary award for the comedian and actor adds to a broadcast that's taking shape after two years of scandal and backlash tarnished the Globes. After taking the previous Globes off the air, NBC will telecast the ceremony Jan. 10, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.

Murph has been nominated for a Globe six times before, winning once, for his performance in 2006's “Dreamgirls. His most recent nomination was for best actor in a comedy or musical for 2019's “Dolemite is My Name.” Previous honorees for the Cecil B. DeMille Award include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep.

Meanwhile, TV prouducer Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes, one of the night’s highest honors. The prize is givent to someone “based on their body of work and the lasting impact that their television career achievements have had on both the industry and audiences.” Previous winners included Ellen DeGeneres and Norman Lear.