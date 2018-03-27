In Lynn Shelton’s new film, “Outside In,” Edie Falco plays a high school teacher who helps a former student (Jay Duplass) continue his eduction during a 20-year prison sentence. Only upon his release does she realize he’s fallen in love with her.

For Falco, who won two Golden Globes, three Emmys and five Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role as a mob wife on HBO’s “The Sopranos” (and then picked up another Emmy for playing the title role of Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie”), the film offers a rare chance to play an older, romantic leading role.

“Roles for women over 40, where the women are falling in love, or are in the blush of romance with someone — those roles are hard to come by,” Falco, 54, said in a recent interview. “It’s as if by a certain age you’re either with the person you’re gonna be with forever, or you’re single. But people fall in love and have all those complicated emotions at every age.”

The Brooklyn-born, Long Island-raised actress will host a local screening of “Outside In” this weekend. Ahead of her appearance, Falco spoke to Newsday about the film, her recent part in Louis C.K.’s now-infamous comedy “I Love You, Daddy” and what effect her many awards have had on her acting career.

How did you get involved in “Outside In”?

The script was sent to me, and it said Jay Duplass is co-writing it and starring in it. I had met him just a few months previous to that, and thought he was just great and fun. The script was great, and I don’t ask for a whole lot more than that.

You’d been in a film with Jay.

Right, we did “Landline” [a comedy from 2017]. I think we are in the same scene, but I don’t think we actually speak to each other. But it’s between takes when you learn a lot about people.

What did you like about the story of “Outside In”?

I liked that this woman was at a certain point in her life where you would imagine that things were sort of set. And she’s feeling that maybe they weren’t. I love the idea of her breaking out of what was perhaps expected of her, and all the ensuing emotions and stuff that comes out of making a decision like that.

I have to ask you about the Louis C.K. movie. Did you have any inkling of his behavior?

No, not a single thing. That was a very difficult time. It was a very difficult situation with someone you care about, someone you know is not a bad person. It should be noted: There are certain allegations, and once you come clean about it, the ground swallows you up.

In the wake of all these stories about harassment, have you noticed any changes at your various workplaces?

I have come across very little of that behavior. Although, men seem to be a little bit more nervous. Like they’re not quite sure what the rules are. None of us are quite sure. As we find our way into a comfortable zone with this stuff, I’m sure there’s going to be some awkward times.

You’ve received a lot of awards during your career. Do those make you more confident as an actor?

No, they don’t. Awards shows, premiere screenings — they’re just part of the job that you participate in. It’s sort of the price you pay for getting to do the thing you love for a living. Awards — they’re like bargaining chips for whether or not someone wants to hire me, or how much money I’ll get paid. The award thing is a way to measure one’s worth in the eyes of the industry, I guess. In mine, not so much. It just means I have to go get a dress.