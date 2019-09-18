"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," will screen at Huntington's Cinema Arts Centre on Oct. 11, the same day as the film's premiere on Netflix.

"El Camino" is said to be a sequel to the AMC hit series "Breaking Bad" and will follow the popular character Jesse Pinkman, a methamphetamine chef played by Aaron Paul. When "Breaking Bad" ended in 2013, Pinkman's fate was ambiguous: he was last seen driving away from a neo-Nazi compound, destination unknown. Paul won three Emmys for his performance. Vince Gilligan, who created "Breaking Bad," is the writer and director of "El Camino."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "El Camino" will screen at select theaters nationwide Oct. 11-13; as of Wednesday, the film's official website listed only the Oct. 11 date and tickets had not yet gone on sale. For more information go to elcaminobreakingbadmovie.com.