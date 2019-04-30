WHO Elle Fanning

THE DEAL The actress has been chosen as one of eight jury members for this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Fanning, 21, will be one of only two actors on the jury; the other is Maimouna N’Diaye, from Senegal. The jury of four men and four women includes directors Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Favourite”), Pawel Pawlikowski (“Ida”), Kelly Reichardt (“Old Joy”), Alice Rohrwacher (the Netflix release “Happy as Lazzaro”) and Robin Campillo (“120 BPM”). Rounding out the jury is Enki Bilal, a French comic-book author and director. The jury’s president is Alejandro González Iñárritu.

THE MOVIE “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

THE DEAL The Chinese film marketing firm Huahua has joined Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment as a global partner on the upcoming monster movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The firm’s stake in the release, which gives it a share of worldwide box office, has been described as a “major investment.” China has complicated rules about how many foreign films can play in the country, and how much local companies can invest in them. This year, Chinese film companies have taken shares in a number of upcoming American productions, including Quentin Tarantino's “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Ang Lee's sci-fi thriller “Gemini Man.”

THE MOVIE “Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists”

THE DEAL This documentary looks at the parallel lives of two dyed-in-the-wool New Yorkers and newspaper columnists, Newsday’s Jimmy Breslin and the Daily News’ Pete Hamill, who made their names during the last great era of print journalism. A local screening, presented by the Hamptons Doc Fest and the Press Club of Long Island, will feature a Q&A with co-director Steve McCarthy and Breslin’s son, Patrick, among other guests.

