WHO Emma Thompson

THE MOVIE “Luck”

THE DEAL The esteemed British actress has left the voice cast of Skydance Animation’s feature film after the studio hired John Lasseter, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lasseter, the former chief creative officer at Pixar, left that studio last year after several sexual misconduct allegations. He acknowledged unspecified "missteps," then became head of animation at Skydance in January. Thompson had been attending recording sessions for “Luck," but reportedly left the project out of concerns over working with Lasseter. She can be heard in the upcoming DreamWorks Animation film “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

WHO Daniel Kaluuya

THE MOVIE “Jesus Was My Homeboy”

THE DEAL Ryan Coogler, the director of “Black Panther,” and Kaluuya, who played a minor role in the film, may reteam for a biopic on real-life Black Panther Fred Hampton, according to Deadline. Kaluuya, who made a splash in the horror hit “Get Out,” would play Hampton, a grassroots activist who became the head of the Illinois Black Panther Party. Lakeith Stanfield, of “Sorry to Bother You,” would play William O’Neal, who betrayed Hampton, fatally, to the FBI. Coogler is coproducing the film; Shaka King will co-write and direct.

THE MOVIE “4 Little Girls”

THE DEAL Kerri Edge’s documentary on the 1963 church bombing in Alabama that left four dead will screen locally with live musical accompaniment. The film, subtitled “Moving Portraits of the American Civil Rights Movement,” uses hip-hop, ballet, tap and other forms of dance to help tell its story. This screening will also include a simultaneous dance performance in the theaters’ aisles by 36 students from the Edge School of the Arts in Queens. Edge and her performers will hold a Q&A after the event.

WHEN | WHERE 2 p.m. Saturday, Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill

INFO $12; 631-283-2118, parrishart.org