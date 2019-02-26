WHO Emma Thompson

THE DEAL A letter written by the British actress confirms that she left an animated film over concerns about working with John Lasseter, according to the Los Angeles Times. Lasseter, the Pixar legend, left that studio after allegations of sexual misconduct but was quickly hired by Skydance Animation, where Thompson was lending her voice to a feature called “Luck.” In a letter to Skydance management shortly after her Jan. 20 withdrawal, Thompson doubts the sincerity of Lasseter’s promises to change and calls his hiring “odd” at a time of heightened sensitivity over sexual harassment. She adds that “if people who have spoken out — like me — do not take this sort of a stand then things are very unlikely to change at anything like the pace required to protect my daughter’s generation.”

WHO James Corden

THE MOVIE “One Man, Two Guvnors”

THE DEAL The hit play that featured the late-night host is heading for the big screen, according to Deadline. The British version of an 18th century Italian farce cast Corden as a man trying to work for two bosses, one of them a gangster. It became a hit on the West End and Broadway; the film version will be produced by Fox Searchlight which is enjoying its Oscar win for Olivia Colman in “The Favourite.” No official word on whether Corden will reprise his role.

THE MOVIE “Dumbo”

THE DEAL Tim Burton’s live-action remake of the animated Disney classic has nailed down a release date in China, Variety reports. The country will see the movie March 29, the same date as North America. China blocks nonlocal films from release during the Lunar New Year season, but with the festivities over, studios are once again beginning to ship over such films as “Green Book” (on Friday) and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” (March 22). “Alita: Battle Angel” opened there last weekend with a healthy $62 million.